NEMA Prepares For Post COVID-19 Disaster Management

By Ejike Ejike

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has started preparations for the post COVID-19 pandemic disaster which would occur as the world battle to survive the current COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at his inaugural management meeting with the management of NEMA and the media, the new director general of the agency, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) said “humans have continued to contend with the catastrophes which cause large-scale damages to both human lives and the social – economic systems of communities, societies and nation, and while the world is grappling with the management of all the already existing disasters, the current pervading COVID-19 global pandemic has made the situation even worse. This is the scenario we are truly currently confronted with.”

He further noted that despite steps and actions taken by people or states; little can be done to avert the occurrences of these disasters, hence the need for adequate preparation.

According to him, “What is important therefore, is to effectively respond and mitigate the effect of disasters once they occur.

“In practical terms, disaster management will seek to mobilize resources of all relevant bodies and organizations, national or international, towards preparedness, prevention, mitigation, emergency response and recovery.

“The coordination of this entire process for effective response is our mandate and make no mistakes about it, the authority that appointed us and the populace we have been called to serve demand the delivery of this mandate.

“It is with the foregoing in mind that we all need to join hands to take a critical look at our modus operandi in pursuance of our mandate. At this point, we must get back to the drawing board Most importantly, if we fail to prepare, then we have undoubtedly prepared to fail.

“Suffice to say at this point, that for us, failure is not a consideration, let alone an option. This is because our nation will largely depend on us, as an agency and our resolve to do everything and mobilize all capabilities to ameliorate disaster situations prior to, during and after any such episode.”

Also speaking on distribution of palliatives, the Assistant chief relief and rehabilitation officer, NEMA, Tope Ajayi said 70,000 metric tons of grains have been distributed to 24 states as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.