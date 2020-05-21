Police Arrest Inspector For Killing Man In Lagos

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA

The police in Lagos have arrested an inspector, Okoro Charles attached to Ikotun Police division for allegedly shooting one Fatai Oladipupo to death in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command arrested Inspector Okoro Charles after it was reported that he has killed the man .

Elkana, said, the Inspector was arrested in connection with a shooting incident along Obabiyi, Igando road, Ikotun which eventually led to the death of the 28 years old Oladipupo of Obabiyi area.

He said the Inspector has been subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Provost Department and if found guilty will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

He added that investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Meantime, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, condoles with the family and friends of the deceased and calls for calm.

He assures them that Justice will prevail and members of the public would be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

Odumosun, has also ordered the transfer of the case involving the shooting and killing of Sergeant Onalaja Onajide attached to Ilemba Hausa Division to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation and condoled with family of fallen colleague .

He assured them that Justice will be served.