Robbers Invade Ibadan Community, Machete 6 Residents

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED

No fewer than 20 dare-devil robbers invaded Jamade Street, opposite Goshen land, a sub-community of Apete in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State on Thursday and inflicting deep machete cuts on no fewer than six persons and carted away valuable properties.

Sources in the communities stated that the robbers arrived around 1am and robbed no fewer than ten houses including the house of Deputy Photo Editor of the Guardian Newspaper, Mr Najeem Raheem whose son, Faruk fainted as a result of the iron rod used on him by the men of the underworld when he put up resistance.

His father, Najeem Raheem had escaped by the whiskers from the attackers but the wife was not that lucky as she was machete on her hand by the men of the underworld.

A student hostel was also attacked in the area where no fewer than four students sustained machete cuts with others inflicted with other varying degrees of injuries.

While the police were called severally according to residents, they reportedly did not get to the location until 1:30minutes even though the distance between the Divisional Police Station, Apete to the crime scene should not take more than five minutes around that time.

Investigations revealed that the House of an Islamic cleric who rare cow in the neighbourhood, Alhaji Adekunle, the house of a Lead City lecturer and that of another staff of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) were among those robbed.

Some of the victims stated that the thieves, mostly young boys distributed themselves to the houses stealing laptops, phones and cash and also destroyed valuables.

The disturbed residents stated that the entire Apete, and particularly Yidi-Arola and Ariyibi communities have been under attacks by thieves since the partial lockdown of Oyo State due to Coronavirus pandemic.

They called for security deployment to the area.