Umuaka Initiative To Provide Palliatives To Indigents Families In Akah Land

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

To cushion the economic effects of the government lockdown policy, arising from the rapid spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-i) has concluded plans to provide palliatives to the 10 autonomous communities of Umuaka, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement the group made up of distinguished sons and daughters of Umuaka from across the globe said they are providing food stuffs, face-masks, hands gloves, hand sanitizers, buckets with taps, liquid detergents etc to tens of thousands in the 10 communities of the area.

Towards this humanitarian engagement, the leadership of NUP-i has launched an awareness and sensitization exercise in the 10 communities to ensure that both indigenes and non indigenes living in the communities maintain social distancing and follow all preventive tips.

According to the statement signed by the Global Administrator, Dr Austin Agbahiwe, the interest of the NUP-i is to contain the spread of the disease in Umuaka town as well as provide succor to so many of its families whose economic means of livelihood have been ravaged by the protracted lockdown.

For sustainability and free flow of the palliatives, the leadership reached out to well meaning members of Umuaka, both at home and overseas, who are supporting the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-i) by donating generously either cash or materials, enabling the organisation provide adequate palliatives to the indigent families of the 10 communities of Umuaka town.

“The leadership of the NUP-i and her COVID-19 Task Force led by Dr Gertie Chimeka Anyanwoke, an Infectious Disease Specialist based in the United States of America and the 10 autonomous communities in Umuaka wish to use this medium to thank those who have made financial & material contributions from which we are carrying out these lifesaving palliatives and programmes”, the statement concluded.