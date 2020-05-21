Wike, IGP Kick-starts Community Policing In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have kick-started community policing in Rivers State.

The development followed the inauguration of the Community Policing Advisory Committee(SCPAC) and State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) at Government House, Port Harcourt.

While the SCPAC has 17 members, the SCPC has nine members with Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja as Chairman.

Inaugurating the two committees, Rivers State Governor, Wike charge members of the two committees to sustain the peace in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, further charged members of the committees to discharge their duties according to their constitutional mandate.

He said: “Rivers State is a peaceful and hospitable state and we will like to see that these committees add value to what the Governor has been doing to keep the peace in the state.

“We will like to assure the committees that the state government is committed to support security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality with the provision of adequate logistics.”

In his speech, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, noted that community policing had existed right from the time of the Colonial masters.

Adamu, who was represented by Supervisory Deputy Inspector General of Police, South-South Zone, Anthony Ogbizi Michael, said the inauguration of the committees would be replicated at different levels in the state by the State Commissioner of Police to create community ownership.

He said: “We are reenacting this process so that we can take back the policing project to the communities. So the communities will now own community policing and we believe that this will promote transparency between the communities, police and by extension other security agencies.

“Partnering together, solving security problems together, definitely will foster peace, and we will all know were there is peace and social harmony, there will be development.”