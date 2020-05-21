Yobe Signs Contract For 1800 Housing Projects

BY ALIYU MUSA

Yobe State Government has signed a contract for the construction of 1800 housing units of three bedrooms urban, two bedrooms urban and two bedrooms rural across the 17 LGAs at the cost of N7, 488, 601, 161. 96

Signing the contract on behalf of the state government in Damaturu, the commissioner of Housing and Urban Development Alhaji Bukar Dauda said the project was the first phase of the 3600 houses billed for construction across Yobe State.

Dauda said, “The award of these contracts had before final approval undergone all due process of procurement in the public sector. The awardees have met all the requirements for the award of the contracts. The awards of these contracts are therefore made of based on merit.

“The expectation of the Yobe State Government from you (contractors) is the delivery of quality house which is in conformity with the design and bill of quantities to the people of Yobe State,” the Commissioner explained.

He said the a monitoring and evaluation committee under his chairmanship has been constituted so as to ensure a successful completion of the projects in line with the design and bill of quantities within the time frame as contained in the agreement.

Dauda who stated that 15% mobilization fees has been released to the contractors also disclosed that Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed all contractors to patronize Yobe Aluminum Roofing Sheets Company’s product during roofing of the projects.

“The presence of the MD Yobe Aluminum Company is to stress that all contractors are expected to patronize the company for roofing sheets. The Company is therefore expected to be ready with a view to meeting demand as they arise.”

The contractors mostly indigenous while signing the contract, promised to execute the projects according to specification and in the time frame contained in the contractual agreement.