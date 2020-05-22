2 Killed In Ebonyi Communal Clash

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead following a communal clash between Umuhuali community and Ezza Umuhali in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The victims of the crisis include a 13-year-old boy, Izuchukwu Promise of Ezza Umuhuali and a 50-year-old man, Emeka Nwannaji, of Umuhuali.

Our correspondent gathered that Izuchukwu had gone to the forest to fetch firewood where he had an altercation with Emeka.

It was further learnt that Emeka in the process killed Izuchukwu.

The murder of Izuchukwu, who is from Ezza Umuhuali community angered youths of the area who attacked and killed Emeka.

It was further gathered that youths of both communities clashed following the killings leading to destruction of some properties.

A source told our correspondent that the Nkalagu – Eha-Amufu – Ikem – Nsukka federal road that passed the two communities was blocked on two sides by the two communities preventing motorists from accessing their respective communities.

Police Spokesman, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

According to her, the youths of Ezza Umuhuali took laws into their hands by matcheting Emeka to death.

She said the Police Command on getting the report swung into action by sending patrol teams to the area to restore nomalcy.

“Police have launched investigations into the incident. We urge the people to remain calm. People should not take laws into their hands but seek for justice by reporting to the Police”, she said.

She said the Acting Police Commissioner, DCP Yekini Ayoku has visited the area and have promised that police will investigate the incident and prosecute all those involved.

Chairman of the local government area, Henry Eze also confirmed the incident and expressed regret over the killing of the two persons.