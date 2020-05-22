COVID-19 : Borno Index Case Infected 21 Health Workers – C’ttee

The High Powered Committee set up by the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum to investigate the circumstances surrounding the index case of COVID-19 in the state has revealed that the late nurse , Babagana Mohammed, the index case infected 21 health workers, four of his relatives and a hospital roommate with the ravaging disease.

The chairman of the Investigate Committee, Professor Isa Husseini Marte made the revelation yesterday in Maiduguri, while presenting the report of the committee’s findings to Governor Zulum who was represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that Zulum, who recently performed the inauguration at the Government House, Maiduguri , gave the committee two weeks to submit its report.

Presenting the report, Professor Marte , said during the investigation, the committee had invited all persons relevant to the index case for interaction and had visited Pulka town , where the victim was first receiving treatment for interaction with MSF Spain managing the clinic , as well as community leaders and stakeholders.

Professor Marte said:” From all the available evidence we received from serious investigation, it was proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Babagana Mohammad died of covid 19.

“The deceased , when he first fell sick had been taking medication at Pulka MSF clinic but later, when his condition deteriorated, they decided to take him to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH ) Maiduguri, in a commercial bus instead of ambulance and at that time, he was having severe complications of coughing, chest pain, high body temperature, fever and difficulty in breathing among others.”

“ At the UMTH, the committee had discovered that the late Babagana Mohammad had infected 21 health workers and four of his relatives with covid 19,while one of his room mates at the hospital also tested positive,” the Investigate committee chairman further said.

He said the committee members have worked round the clock and have completed the assignment on time and have come with many specific recommendations that would help in curtailing the spread of covid 19 in the state.

Receiving the report ,the state deputy governor ,Usman Kadafur , who represented the governor commended the investigative committee for doing a good job and assured them that the state government will study carefully all their recommendations and act approximately on them.