D.S Wali, Doyen Of Pharmacy Profession, Proprietor Of Tsamiya Pharmaceuticals, Kaduna, Dies At 85

Doyen of Pharmacy Profession and propietor of Tsamiya Pharmaceuticals, Mallam Dahiru Suleiman Wali, Kaduna is dead. He was 85 years old.

Wali, who was a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FSNP) died in Kaduna, yesterday.

Born on July 23, 1935 in Kano city, the deceased would have celebrated his 85 birthday this July.

He would be buried today in Kaduna, according to Islamic injunctions.

Wali is survived by his German-born wife, Jutta, a son, Ujudud Andreas, who practices medicine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States of America (USA) and daughter, Hajiya Amina, who is married and lives with her husband in Lagos.

Others are four grandchildren and many brothers and sisters, including Dr. S. S. Wali, a medical practitioner, who was personal physician to five former Nigerian head of states, including President Muhammadu Buhari when he was military head of state.

Wali was reputed for high ethical mode of practice of the pharmacy profession, his exemplary life style, etiquette, respect for constituted authorities and the culture of giving.

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he served for almost 20 years on the Faculty Board, and recently that of the Kaduna State University (KASU) were both beneficiaries of his very rich library of pharmacy books that he shared to them equally, thereby ensuring the effective propagation of the ideals of pharmaceutical care in both universities.

Wali inherited greatness from both his parent’s lineage and had earlier studied in Kano, Katsina and Zaria in Nigeria as well as practiced as a hospital pharmacist in Ilorin and Bida General Hospitals under the defunct Northern Region (now 19 states of the North and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).