Edo 2020: Group Kick Against Direct Primaries, Cite Coronavirus Spread

By Patrick Ochoga

Following report that the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressive Congress APC, decision to adopt direct mode of primaries in Edo Governorship elections, some Edo state Indigenes on Friday urged political parties to reject the direct mode to be adopted citing rising spread of Covid-19.

The group under the aegis of Concern Edo Citizens Forum, (CECF), at a briefing also commended President Muhammadu Buhari proactive measure in combating the spread of the killer virus.

In a statement circulated and signed by Convener and Secretary, Comrade Roy Oribhabor and Barr. Osamwonyi Ibude respectively advised the citizen to maintained and abide by government guidelines in stemming the spread.

“As Concerned citizens, we are seriously worried about the political activities in Edo state because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s on record that this deadly virus has no respect for status and positions hence our worries.

“We hereby call on all political parties in Nigeria contesting for gubernatorial election in Edo state to consider mode of primaries that will help reduce the spread of corona virus and also reduce the potency accordingly.

“We are first Edo people before election therefore direct method of primaries are not advisable at this material time of World pandemic because this system will further enhance the spread of Coronavirus in the Society.

“We also use the medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the mechanism employed so far to arrest the killer virus on rampage and ravaging the entire World without reliable cure and vaccine for now but deliberate of basic hygiene, social distancing , washing of hands always and the use of hand sanitizer will help to prevent the spread.”