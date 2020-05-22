Edo 2020: Imasuagbon Confident Of PDP Ticket, Picks N20m Nomination Form

By Patrick Ochoga

…Says They want The Best Governor

Frontline Edo State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship hopeful, Barrister Ken Imasuagbon, expressed confident on clinching the party’s ticket and win the September 19th Governorship election.

Imasuagbon who is the first contender for the PDP ticket to purchase the nomination and expression of interest form for the election also commended PDP youth who had contributed over N50 towards his bid to rescue the state from the grip of the APC led government in the state.

Imasuangbon, popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’ is currently in the United States of America but some ordinary citizens last week had raised funds to buy the nomination form for him.

Reacting to the gesture, Imasuangbon in a press statement, however vowed to resist any attempt to impose governorship candidate by some leaders of the PDP.

He said the PDP national leadership of the party want a free and fair primaries in Edo but some leaders in the state are bent on circumventing the process.

He said the raising of over N50m by ordinary citizens for him to purchase nomination form was an indication that the PDP want a popular candidate that can not only challenge APC candidate but win the governorship election.

According to him, “Even though I am far away in the United States what it means is that Edo youths want the state to be better.

“They know that only a popular candidate can win election in Edo and my advice to the Edo PDP is that those who want to impose candidate will be resisted. Such a candidate will not be accepted.

“I thank the youth for the contribution. I was informed that over N10m have been raised even though I have enough to purchase the form am really humble by their gesture.

“The kind of gesture is unbelievable. It shows the youth and people of Edo state love democracy therefore the will of the people should prevail. I am coming back to participate in the primaries.”

“I told you I was purchasing my nomination and expression of interest forms this week and I have made good my promise even while I am still here in the United States, but I can assure my teeming supporters that I will be home soon as I have concluded plans to return”.