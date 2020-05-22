FG Donates Relief Materials To 25 Orphanages In FCT

The federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development on Thursday, donated relief materials to 25 orphanages within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Representing the Minister of humanitarian, Special adviser on Humanitarian Affairs, Musa Bungudu said that the gesture was aimed at supporting and providing succour to the less privileged in the FCT.

He said, “We have identified through consultation with homes, NGOs and CSOs, 25 orphanages which will be impacted by this intervention, 5 of those are present here and they include – Anawim Homes (Poorest of the Poor), Gwagwalada; Holy Family Sisters of the Needy; Halal Children, Lugbe; Al-Ansar Home, Kuje and St Mary’s Home for Orphans, Gwagwalada.”

Bungudu said two weeks ago, “We paid a similar visit to the cluster of People Living with Disabilities at Karmajiji, and Elderly people at Karshi and we are forming a village of the concerned who are coming together in solidarity to show love and support to a key segment of our vulnerable population.

“The humanitarian ministry as part of our mandate will continue to provide humanitarian interventions that will bring relief to our citizens both at home and abroad and improve on the welfare of the orphanages.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented humanitarian, economic and health crisis and we need all hands to be on deck to help our vulnerable population navigate this crisis.

This is at the core of our visit today and we hope that as we distribute these food items, the beneficiaries will have one more reason to smile today, adding that these homes and orphanages will receive 500 bags of rice and other food items.

He therefore commend the management of the homes taking care of our children who have, through no fault of theirs, been denied the warmth of home and hearth.

The Vice-chairman, gwagwalada area council, Muhammad Kasim thanked the Minister for earliest intervention, saying it is a welcome development knowing fully well that the orphans who are also the poorest of the poor needs holistic supports.