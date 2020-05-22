FRSC Deploys Personnel For Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved deployment of personnel to ensure a crash and hitch free 2020 Sallah celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, announced this in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi directed Commanding Officers to collaborate with COVID-19 Task Force teams and security agencies across the country to ensure maximum compliance with established laws.

He also directed the officers in charge to ensure orders and all directives on physical distancing, compulsory use of face mask and restrictions of movement across states were complied with.

NAN reports that the special patrol is to commence from May 22 to May 30.

The Corps Marshal said the deployment would ensure free flow of traffic, prompt removal of obstructions and timely rescue service in the event of any road traffic crash.

He also said it was necessary to the realisation of a safe motoring environment during the season and beyond.

He gave Commanding Officers order to enforce without compromise all established laws and orders on safe road use.

He charged them on the need to give maximum effect to Presidential Orders, revealing that the objectives of the special patrol were to achieve among others, the following;

“Compliance with protocol and guidelines set up by the various states with respect to COVID-19.

“Ensure that the Presidential Orders on interstate travels and restrictions are diligently enforced with all sense of professionalism and civility.

“Curtail the occurrence of Road Traffic Crashes within the period and provide prompt rescue services.

“Ensure full deployment of patrol vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, bikes and other patrol equipment.

“Collaborate with security agencies, ensure effective traffic management, increased visibility on the highways and strict enforcement of overloading and physical distancing among commuters,” he said.

Oyeyemi warned that the special patrol was necessitated by the upsurge in traffic volume and the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

He noted that the strategies deployed were anchored on achieving a decline in transmission of the virus among commuters and the need to mitigate the attendant risks of road traffic crashes.

He further instructed Commanding Officers to apprehend any vehicle caught in the act of overloading of vehicles in both persons and goods.

He said that the offenders were to be tried in already established mobile courts across the federation.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to be at alert, cautious and imbibe all safety ideals before, during and after the celebration.

(NAN)