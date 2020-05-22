Group Cautions Against Blackmailing NDDC IMC

The premier coalition of civil society in the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari Administration to discourage unjust practices in the region; and, to live up to its responsibilities in the Niger Delta.

UNDEDSS declared that the Buhari Administration is yet to show sincerity in remediation of the region, starting with the clean-up of Ogoni land. It said that the Presidency has not exhibited equity and fairness by not giving Covid19 Stimulus Funds to States of the Niger Delta commensurate to the region being the source of majority of funds in the national treasury. It implored the President to not be swayed in the resolve to cleanse the Augean stable of corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as it is currently doing via the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

“As we welcome the erudite Professor Ibrahim Gambari on board the Presidential Team, we anticipate a better working relationship between the Presidency and the region such as delivered through the unilateral ceasefire which the Nigerian economy has been benefiting from since 2016, even without agreed reciprocating action on the part of Government”, said Mr. Tony I. Uranta, UNDEDSS Secretary General.

“The region is determined to get the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour its own end of the bargain, before the end of 2020”, the UNDEDSS Scribe continued, “including clean-up of Ogoni land; the more robust funding for the Maritime University in Gbaramatu; the full installation and commissioning of the currently abandoned mega-Dry Dock (biggest in Africa!) in the region; the completion of the sanitizing and full funding of the NDDC; and the demilitarization of the Niger Delta, amongst others.

“We applaud Mr President for not allowing the self-aggrandisement driven campaign against the ongoing NDDC Audit sway his resolve that the Interim Management Committee IMC cleans out the years of corruption in that prime federal interventionist agency in the region,” Uranta said.

“We must end the many years of raping the Niger Delta with impunity. We know that even the Senate putative scheming against the Committee is not altruistic, but is rather borne out of the losing of humongous rent collections by certain premier officers of the National Assembly. The National Assembly must stop blackmailing the IMC,” he added.