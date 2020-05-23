COVID-19: Air Peace To Cut Workforce By 60%

The managing director and chief executive officer of Air Peace Airline, Mr Allen Onyema, has said that the airline will downsize its operations by 60 per cent, when flights resume in the country.

Onyema said this would affect some of the workforce activities, adding there would not be inflight service again on board its domestic flights across its routes’ network.

Speaking during a webinar organized by Aelex Partners with the theme: “Survival strategies for Nigerian airlines”, Onyema said these decisions have been taken to cut cost by the airline due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the Industry, adding some staff may be asked to stay home until the situation improves.

He said on resumption, passenger traffic would be low due to fear passengers may entertain regarding air travel and to this end, a lot has to be done to encourage people to travel again.

The Air Peace boss said few of its aircraft would be deployed at resumption as well as reduction in the number of flights.

According to Onyema, with the reduction in the number of flights, few staff will be required for the operations.

He emphasized that Air Peace was not sacking any staff, adding more staff would be brought in when flight increased.

“Even we at Air Peace, we are going to downsize, I expect every airline to do same because the passengers are not going to be there in the beginning, it will take time, so if you push out all your planes, you’ll have yourself to blame,” he cautioned.

Onyema said staff must understand that the airlines have to stay afloat and restart its business and must be profitable for them to be active participants.