COVID-19: Bakers, Caterers Support Edo Govt Response To Pandemic

The Edo State Chapter of the Association of Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, has thrown its weight behind Edo State Government’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the donation of 3,100 super loaves of bread to the state’s food bank.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Benjamin Agbonze, while presenting the loaves to the state government at the Government House, Benin City, commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for its forthright and data-driven approach to curtailing the spread of the virus.

According to him, “We acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the state government in the fight against the pandemic. The manner the government is handling the issue of COVID-19 pandemic shows that the governor is bestowed with wisdom to lead us. Other states are emulating Edo State in the fight against COVID-19, especially on not totally shutting down the state’s economy. This way, it became possible for us to contribute our quota to the efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

He noted that the government is taking care of the poor, elderly and vulnerable persons in the state amid the pandemic, adding that the contribution of the 3,100 loaves of bread would boost the government’s intervention efforts.

“What we have brought will go a long way to help the poor and the vulnerable amongst us. We are happy the way the governor is piloting the affairs of the state,” he said.

He sought government’s intervention in checking the proliferation of pastries from other states amid the ban on interstate movement, calling on security agencies to step up surveillance at the state’s borders.

Receiving the items, Focal Person, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and member, Edo State COVID-19 Response Team, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, expressed appreciation for the laudable initiative, noting that government is impressed with the zeal to join forces in combating the pandemic in the state.

She urged well-meaning and public-spirited individuals and organisations to complement the government’s efforts at cushioning the effect of the pandemic, noting that all hands must be on deck to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.