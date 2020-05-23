COVID-19: Ogun Remains Locked Down Till End Of May – Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday declared another one week extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state following the rising cases of COVID-19 triggered by community transmission across the state.

The governor, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the additional one week extension becomes inevitable owing to the fact that the level of compliance with the lockdown precautionary measures in the fight against COVID-19 across the state was yet to achieve the desired results.

Abiodun explained that despite the lockdown declared in the state, particularly the ban on inter – state travels, coupled with the presidential order and curfew for non-essential services, substantial number of people still “flagrantly” flouted all the measures put in place to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

“Many are still not complying with the precautionary measures and guidelines. In the last one week, the security agencies apprehended and charged before the Mobile Courts 224 violators of the lockdown and presidential directive on curfew. Some motorists still carry more than the approved number of passengers whilst some people still move about in the public without use of the facemasks.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we are having a sudden rise in the number of new cases. This week’s increase of over 37 per cent is even more worrisome, particularly as we are still under an eased lockdown and considering the demography and location of the confirmed cases, we can confirm that community transmission is on the increase in our state.

“For example, four people from Kotangora, Niger State, were intercepted right in front of the Governor’s Office here at Abeokuta on Monday this week. What is worrisome is how they managed to beat all the security barricades along the state borders and within the states that they passed through before getting into our dear state.