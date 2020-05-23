Edo Guber: Ex-governor’s Aid Charges APC To Reward Loyalists 

BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

A former aide to the then Governor Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, Hon Roland Igbadumhe has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reward those who stood by the party and sacrificed their personal ambitions in the interest of the party.

Igbadumhe who spoke to LEADERSHIP ahead of the governorship primaries in the state said the sacrifice of Engineer Chris Ogiewonyi and Dr Pius Odubu, the APC would not have had an easy ride in 2015 when it won the state with the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki as the flag bearer.

According to him, the party stands a better chance of retaining the state if the duo of Ogiewonyi and Odubu are given a level playing field to participate in the primaries given their loyalty to the party in the past few years.

“They have stayed with the party even though they didn’t get the ticket in 2015. It is time for the party to reward this loyalty because without them, it would have been difficult for us to win elections in this state.

“We have seen the scenario in other parts of the country where big chieftains quit their parties because they did not realise their ambitions. We must not make the mistake of giving the ticket to another person again because Ogiemwonyi and Odubu are what the Edo state needs now to move to the next level,” he said.

Igbadumhe specifically tasked the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to go the whole hog to settle for a man capable of replicating the infrastructural strides that characterised his eight years administration.

“The chairman cannot afford to make another mistake this time. The crisis currently affecting the party today is something we could have avoided. We must guide against losing Edo to the opposition and for this to happen, APC must settle for the right team, the right candidates.

“It is only by recognising the effort of these leaders that loyalty would have a meaning,” he added.

On the reported endorsement of Governor Obaseki by President Muhammadu Buhari, Igbadumhe dismissed same, saying some “errand boys” earning their pay from the governor’s office were behind the reports.