Eid-El-Fitr: Obey Sultan’s Directive On Social Distancing, Sokoto COVID-19 C’ttee Tells Muslims

The Sokoto State Taskforce on COVID-19 has advised Muslims in the state to adhere to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Emminence Sa’ad Abubakar’s directive on the Eid-el-fitr congregational prayers amidst the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Taskforce chairman and State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname in Sokoto on Friday.

The Inname reminded Muslims in the state of the need to observe the Eid-el-fitr congregational prayers at various Juma’at mosques instead of the usual Eid praying grounds, in compliance with WHO safety protocols.

Inname noted that adherence to the Sultan’s directive will no doubt complement the ongoing efforts being made by both Federal and State governments to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-fitr, we remind the good people of Sokoto State, especially our Muslim Ummah to adhere with the position taken by His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar and other stakeholders, on the need to observe the Eid-fitr congregation prayers at various Juma’at mosques in compliance with other safety protocols.

“We are appealing to the general public that this is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones. But where the visitation became necessary, social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitizers at interval should be applicable,” Inname said.

The Commissioner revealed that the State has increased its total number of tests with an additional twenty test from 589 to 609 with all the twenty tests returned negative. He also said the number of positive patients has remained 113 with total positive case stands at 25.

“The total negative case also increased from 466 on Tuesday, 19/05/2020, to 486 on Wednesday, 20/05/2020, while the total number of people discharged so far remains 75. The number of fatalities recorded in the state also stands at 13 while the total number of pending test in the state is 10 as at same day.

“Equally, we have added another 40 Beds Building at Infectious Disease Hospital Amanawa, as Covid-19 Isolation Centre build and furnished by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration.

“As you all know, Sokoto state has in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), The World Health Organization (WHO) and many other stakeholders has been working round the clock to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“Our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases in the State.” Inname said.

The Commissioner appreciate the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for all the interest and the support he have been giving to the health sectors all geared towards ensuring the Health and Wellbeing of the people of Sokoto State.

He equally commended the Sultanate Council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar for his leadership in this challenging times. “We also thank security personnel and the media for their support in this fight and urge them to continue by providing the our team with vital information that will assist us in contact tracing and case search.”

He however appealed to all Muslim Ummah to pray for the state and country in general during the Eid-fitr prayers for God’s intervention for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.