Eid-el-Fitri: APC Urges Nigerians to Imbibe Ramadan Lessons

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admonished the Muslim Ummah and indeed Nigerians to imbibe the important lessons associated with the just concluded Ramadan season.

The party also enjoined all to continue in the noble virtues even beyond the season as the strives to grapple with the effects of COVID 19 on all facets of life.

In a message signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the 2020 Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, the APC prayed Allah to accept the various acts of worship during the season.

“As we complete this important religious obligation, we join the Nigerian Muslim community in beseeching Allah to accede to all their prayers and accept their fasting as an act of worship. It is our hope that the important lessons of Ramadan, including personal sacrifice, charity, sobriety and self-discipline would not cease to be part of our ways of life in the months and years ahead.

“At this critical period of our nation’s history, these noble virtues should continue to guide our daily activities, as we strive to fulfil our duties as good citizens of this great country and stay safe amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

“In our continuous efforts to stem the spread of this virus, the APC urges all Nigerians to adhere to public health guidelines and instructions, including safe distancing, use of facemasks at public places among others.

“On the part of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, no effort is being spared at mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic on our people.

“Finally, we call on Nigerians to keep supporting government in its determined quest to make our great country secure, peaceful and prosperous.” the statement said.