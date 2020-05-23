End Of COVID-19, Boko Haram Has Come, Says Inter-faith Group

The National Coordinator of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP), Bishop Sunday Garuba, has prophesied an end to COVID-19 and Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

The clergyman made this declaration on Saturday during the grand finale of the 30-day fast and prayer for divine intervention on coronavirus and the end of Boko Haram/ capture of Abubakar Shekau.

The rampaging COVID-19 has taken a grip on the entire universe with over five million persons infected and almost 350,000 dead according to John Hopkins University.

In Nigeria alone, more than 7,000 persons have tested positive while above 200 persons succumbed to the contagion.

Unfortunately, though, the pandemic comes at a time the Nigerian military is making giant strides in its final clearance operation against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the northeast.

However, Bishop Garuba believes both would soon come to an end in the country as revealed to him and his group during their 30 days intensive prayer and fast.

According to the cleric, “ Nigeria is indeed victorious and we shall suffer no affliction for God is our refuge and strength”.

He added that due to NIFROP’s composition of both Christians and Muslims, their strong faith in one supreme God would see the country overcome coronavirus and Boko Haram.

While affirming that COVID-19 shall fade away in a matter of time, the clergyman, however, urged Nigerians not to be afraid rather remain steadfast and resolute.

Read full address below:

“No one can battle with the lord!”

I bring warm greetings to us all from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose mercies endures forever.

Today is indeed a significant one in the annals of our great country. Today marks the grand finale of the 30-day fasting and prayer session organized for Gods intervention on COVID-19 and threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria.

My dear brothers and sisters, I have joy in my heart because of the wonders of God in the life and times of Nigeria. It is indeed a statement of the fact that Nigeria is a great nation hence the myriads of challenges confronting the nation. And we did not despair nor question the promises of God as regards our dear country.

In the book of Psalm 91: 7-12, the Bible states that “A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee. Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation; There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling for He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.”

My brothers and sisters, it is a statement of fact that with the revelations from God during this prayer and fasting programme Nigeria is indeed victorious and we shall suffer no affliction for God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble, therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. There is a river; the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the Most High.

Our prayers and fastings have reached the Host of heaven. The numbers that turned up for this prayer and fasting programme is indeed outstanding despite the challenge of the Coronavirus pandemic. The devil meant it for evil, but God turned it to good.

The composition of our gathering is unprecedented in the annals of our country, where Muslims and Christians gathered in one voice in prayers to God for divine intervention in Nigeria in the holy month of Ramadan.

Our Muslim brothers and sisters have displayed a significant commitment towards the peace and progress of Nigeria. The Holy Koran in Quran, 2:18 states “Oh, you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn piety and righteousness”

“Indeed we have revealed it (Qur’an) in the Night of Power. And what will explain to you what the Night of Power is? The night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein descends the Angels and the Spirit (Jibreel) by Allah’s permission, on every errand: (they say) “Peace” (continuously) till the rise of Morning!” (Q 97:1-5).”

The peace promised in the Holy Koran has indeed come to Nigeria in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, and the Most Merciful. All the praises and thanks be to Allah, the Lord of the ‘Alamin (humankind, jinns and all that exists).

My brothers and sisters, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, have provided us with that platform for us to see our similarities and belief in the supremacy of God almighty.

If we have such strong faith, neither Coronavirus nor Boko Haram shall overcome Nigeria for we are a blessed nation under the care of God. His promises towards Nigeria are yes and amen, and we shout a big halleluiah to the Host of Heaven for the great and wondrous works.

I say to you all under the authority of God that no harm or evil shall overcome Nigeria. For COVID-19 and Boko Haram, we shall see them no more. Our prayers have been heard by the Host of Heaven, and He has indeed taken charge over the affairs of Nigeria. I tell you all today that the end of Boko Haram has come and we shall indeed come together in fellowship to return our thanks and appreciation to God.

My brothers and sisters, COVID-19 shall fade away in a matter of time. God is not a man that He should lie. The Bible informs us about the protection of God. As humans, we want to see God’s protection as a magic force field that keeps us from all harm. Yes, God can prevent any evil or destruction, but we must remember that we live in a fallen world where we have free will. Many times, God works in ways that we do not understand. Sometimes God’s protection comes in the form of peace and strength in the middle of despair. Other times God’s protection comes as an ending because he sees something more on the horizon that we cannot see.

As believers in Jesus, we are promised a new life covered under the protection of God in which nothing can separate us from His love. My brothers and sisters, rest knowing that no matter what hardship we face, God is our provider and protector.

The book of Deuteronomy 31:6 states that “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the LORD your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

We must rest our hopes on the promises of God in these critical times with the absolute belief that victory over our adversaries is ours in Jesus Name.

My brothers and sisters do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. Boko Haram and Abubakar Shekau we shall see no more. COVID-19, we shall see no more. Armed banditry we shall see no more. Militant groups, we shall see no more.

I remain confident of this: we will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living because He has promised and He will never fail because his goodness and mercies endure forever.

I want to use this medium to thank all our members that made this programme a huge success. That we are also able to distribute food and other relief materials to the less privilege in the society. The outreach saw to the provision of food to over 5000 families that are in dire need during the Ramadan period.

Our reward is seen in the Holy Koran (2:110) “Be steadfast in prayer and regular in charity. Whatever good you send forth for your souls before you, you shall find it with Allah. For Allah sees well all that you do”.

Our reward is also seen in the book of Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

My brothers and sisters, God will reward our various sacrifices towards helping the needy in society. We shall reap a bountiful harvest in Jesus name.

As we go back to our families, we must go with the consciousness that the worst is indeed over. My appreciation goes to all of us, and I pray that Gods mercies and favors continue to be with Nigeria. Victory is here at last.

Thank you all, and God bless.

Yours in the Lord’s vineyard,