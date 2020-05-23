Gov Fintiri Felicitates With Muslims At Sallah 

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah for witnessing yet another Eid-el Fitr Sallah which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Humwashi Wonosikou Press Secretary to the Governor in a statement prays Almighty Allah to accept all sacrifices and answer the prayers of the faithful.

He urges Muslims to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the World so that life returns to normal.

In this trying times of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is also admonished to co-operate with the frontliners by observing the necessary Protocols and contributing their quota in helping to save lives.