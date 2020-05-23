Lanre Typical Talks Life As Show Promoter

Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan popularly known as Lanre Typical has built an enviable career for himself as a Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more than seven years he has been celebrating the finest talents and outstanding individuals in the Nigeria/Africa entertainment industry, bringing them from Africa on monthly basis for the nightlife experiences to Africans based in Dubai and in the entire Gulf region.

In a recent interview he talks about his life as a show promoter and the pain he went through to sell Nigerian music to the Dubai audience, adding that when he came to the Gulf State, Nigerian music wasn’t so popular until his little contribution began to yield dividends.

“I came to Dubai for vacation and decided to reside here after seeing so many opportunities. Nigerian entertainment wasn’t so strong when I came to Dubai about 7 years ago. I visited the first club where Nigerians hang out and the music wasn’t good, so I met with the manager and gave him couple of advice on how to make it better. Then I was called by the club management the same week for a meeting. After taking my advice which worked for them they told me they would like to work with me and I accepted and that’s how it all started. They were paying me weekly for publicity and promotions which was a good pay and I felt there’s more to gain than lose, so I decided to stay back,” he reminisced.

“As we all know, Afrobeats is one of the biggest genres in the world right now. It’s loved by all and now widely accepted. All clubs rock to it here. Every club has or wants an Afrobeat night which they were not proud of few years back, Afrobeats has taken over all clubs in Dubai,” he added.

Talking about his experience so far and the popularity of Nigerian stars, he said, “ It has been a great experience so far, meeting different types of people with different personalities. All in all, it has been awesome and in regards to their future on the international scene Nigerian artistes in the Afrobeats genre are here to stay as the future for their music is promising on the international market .”

Reminiscing about how it all started for him, he said, “It’s a long story. I was once a music artiste way back in my university days. About 16 years ago I stopped singing after opening my entertainment blog Typicalnaija.ng which was from the influence from what I studied, Computer Science at Lagos State University. My blog was buzzing and I was using the platform to promote artistes, then after relocating to Dubai I started promoting the Nigerian entertainment in clubs and started bringing artistes from Africa to the United Arab Emirates for performances.”

Lanre Typical is an award-winning Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter. He is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution.

In 2019 alone, Lanre Typical brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list includes the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

And his exploits have not gone unnoticed as many awards have come his way. In 2019 alone, he won Scream All The Way’s Showbiz Promoter of the Year award as well as MAYA Awards for Africa’s Show Promoter of the Year Award.

He is a computer science graduate of Lagos State University (LASU). He was named Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan by his parents at birth but decided to chose Lanre Typical as his stage name