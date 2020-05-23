Making Smart Decisions Is The Secret To Success – Abdullahi

BACKGROUND

My name is Ramatu Temitope Abdullahi. I was born in Ilorin, Kwara State to the family of Late Hussein Abdullahi and Omolara Olayemi on February 27, 1987. I am the first and only child of my parents. I received my primary education at Danbo International School, Kaduna and my secondary education at Federal Government College, Kaduna. I went further and obtained my Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

THE JOURNEY

I started catering business in 2015. I’ve always loved cooking, so I decided to turn it into a money making venture.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

It was easy because I learnt by watching great cooks like my late grandmother, Alhaja Habiba Abdullahi, and aunty, Halima Abdullahi.

WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM COMPETITORS?

Everyone is unique and I don’t see myself better than others, I bless God for who he made me to be.

DRIVING FORCE

I’m inspired by the different cultures in our country and the food.

CHALLENGES

My challenge is lack of investors, not enough customers. Every potential customer always has a family member or the other that is into catering. So, I always have to come up with something new and extraordinary to supersede competitors.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Well, concerning achievements, I haven’t really achieved much because it’s still at its start up stage. But I give glory to the almighty because I’m a step closer to achieving my dreams and goals.

REGRETS

For now, no regrets and I hope it remains that way.

DREAD

I have got phobia for untimely death.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

Most memorable day was the day my grandmother passed on. It was indeed a sad day in my life.

FUTURE PROJECTION

To own a five star restaurant someday by God’s grace.

MENTOR (S)

I would say my uncle, Mohammed Babayo, is my mentor.

HOBBIES

Cooking, travelling, swimming and reading.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO BALANCE BUSINESS, PROFESSION AND FAMILY LIFE?

My business is my profession, so I’ve got all the time to run it. I’m also single for now; which gives me enough time for the business.

ADVICE

One of the best things we can do for ourselves is to be fearlessly independent. When one travels round the world, he or she will understand that a great future lies ahead. The young women need to make smart decisions in life, invest in themselves. It’s the 21st century and all resources are at our disposal to create wealth. Let’s be ourselves and the world will adjust.