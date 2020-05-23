Prof Obioma Appointed NECO Registrar

Barely two days after the removal of the National Examination Council (NECO) registrar by President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government has approved the appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as the new registrar/chief executive of the council.

A statement by the council’s head of information and public relation, Azeez Sani, said the president in a letter dated May 15, 2020, with reference no: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from May 14, 2020.

The statement said Obioma, a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, was the former executive secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council. He was born on December 12, 1953, and hails from Bende local government area of Abia State.

It said he formally took over the affairs of the council from the former acting registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

According to the statement, Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: director, monitoring, research and statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); director monitoring and evaluation, Universal Basic Education Programme (UBEP); director monitoring and evaluation, National Primary Education Commission (NPEC) and head, department of science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

Until his appointment as registrar/CE of NECO, Obioma was the Ebonyi State resident commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).