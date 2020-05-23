Roberts Emerge Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response Team Deputy Chairman

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA

The African Union (AU) Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) has appointed Delta born Development activist, musician and media practitioner, Amb. Phil Roberts as the deputy Chairman of Nigeria COVID-19 Response Team on Data Gathering, Advocacy and Campaign.

With the appointment, Roberts is expected to help in the fight against the deadly disease called Corona virus and also seek solutions to reviving the African economy.

Roberts started the Abuja Food bank project which he used in partnership with many organisations to support vulnerable persons during the lockdown of various states in Nigeria by donating food items, hand sanitizers, Face mask etc using his Talk Abuja platform and other major platforms to give credible updates and situation reports on COVID-19.

The Corona virus code name Covid19 was described by the world health organisation to be a novel virus, has shattered the world economy As the world is still seeking solutions to this pandemic the African Union has risen up to the responsibility of offering solutions to Africa by putting up a team to help bring succour to Africa.

The Nigerian representative at AU-ECOSOCC 3rd Permanent General Assembly member, African Union Labour migration advisory committee charged the newly inaugurated team to remember that their service is to the African people as they must strive to make African a safe heaven for the world to see.

In attendance were highly placed citizens of Nigeria and other African region which includes, Dr Tonye Rex Idaminabo, a principal partner of the prestigious African Achievers Award and other distinguished guest who honoured the event.