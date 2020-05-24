Eid-el-Kabir:  POHAN Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace, Stability

By Olawale Ayeni

POHAN President, Comrade M.D Eseyin, has called on Muslims to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Adeoye, in Abuja on Sunday.

Comrade Eseyin, called on Islamic religious leaders to lead their followers properly so that they do not depart from the truth. He noted that Nigeria is passing through trying times, especially health and security challenges, a development, he said, required that all men and women of goodwill come together at this critical time to tackle irrespective of our religion affinity.

POHAN president said the insecurity in the land should not be perceived or seen from the prism of religion but a crime against humanity. He called on all citizens to reinforce “the African spirit of brotherhood, love, solidarity and unity which were the hallmark of our communal life.”

Comrade Eseyin emphasized that even though Coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a standstill, including religious practice, with communal prayers and nightly Ramadan prayers impacted by the restrictions brought in to stifle the spread of the pandemic.

He canvassed that all citizens should as a matter of importance cooperate with government in the task of ensuring peaceful and conducive nation where unity thrive.

“We all have a stake in the project Nigeria. We must shun divisive tendencies and come together against all forces of darkness that seems to be dragging us back.

“We have come a long way. We cannot at this stage toil with the future of our nation. We desire peace. We need to make progress’’ he said.

The POHAN President pledged that the former and serving Public Office Holders in the country would continue to be guided by the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians in the onerous task of making Nigeria a great and better nation.