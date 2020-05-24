Over 1000 Insurgents Killed In Six Weeks – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has revealed that over 1,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the last six weeks.

The COAS made this known during a luncheon organized for the troops of “Operations Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Nigeria has recorded tremendous gains in the war against insurgency since Lt. Gen. Buratai relocated to the Theatre of Operations.

Scores of the terrorists have been killed and several injured, with factional leader Abubakar Shekau reportedly on the brink of surrender.

In his address, the COAS assured that the troops are edging closer towards victory, especially with the insurgents suffering numerous casualties.

He added that a total of 84 high ranking members of Boko Haram logistics and informants have been arrested within the same time frame.

“We have put concerted efforts against BHTs and ISWAP,” he said, adding that: “We have severely dealt with the BH terrorists and ISWAP.

“We have successful displaced major camps of the BHTs. We have killed 1015 terrorists and ISWAP in the ongoing operation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state respectively.

“We have also arrested 84 BHTs logistics and information suppliers in the ongoing operation which started 12 April, 2020,” COAS said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Air Force, Navy, Police Force, Department of State Services, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and hunters for the resounding success against the terrorists. Earlier in the day, the Military had said it killed a total of 35 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and ISWAP criminals at several attacks encountered in Borno State between 11th and 22nd May this year.