Teenager In Police Net For Faking Own Death To Wade-Off Mum’s Financial Demands

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said they have arrested a 19-year old girl, Margaret Adiya Ikumu for allegedly faking her own death on social media to avoid financial demands from her mother.

She was said to have used her employer daughter’s picture to make it look real.

According to the state’s Police Public Relationship Officer, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the suspect was arrested recently following a petition written by one Tony Iji on behalf of the family of one Margaret Adiya Ikumu, 19 year old from Oni community, Oju Local Government Area, Benue State.

He said that, the petitioners stated that their attention was drawn to a post on Facebook stating that the said Margaret Adiya died few days ago and was secretly buried by her two friends Marvellous Mary and Nneka Buddy at Ajah area of the state.

He said, “The family further stated that they were able to establish contact with the said friends who confirmed to them that their daughter is dead. That they were instructed by Margaret not to allow members of her family know anything about her dead and that they were authorised by the deceased person to secretly bury her to make them believe that the girl is dead”

“They send WhatsApp chats to a member of the girl’s family with picture of a casket showing that the girl is buried”

Bala said that, the known phone number of the girl had been permanently switched off and the family also got in touch with a man on phone who claimed to be her boyfriend which corroborated the claim that she is dead.

“The girl is eventually found by the Police to be alive and working as a house maid in an estate at Ajah, When her employer saw the report of her purported death, they quickly informed the Police and she was brought to Ajah Police Station.

“In her statement, she confessed to have created the Facebook account and posted her obituary with intent to keep her family away from her. That her mother was putting financial pressure on her, constantly demanding that she send money to her.’’

He said that the girl is apparently bitter with her mother and uncles, over their inability to sponsor her education after the death of her father. Her sojourn to Lagos is to work, save some money and return to school.

He added that, she admitted using her employer daughter’s photograph Dr Nimechi Ugorji (without her knowledge) in the fictitious Facebook account she created, as profile picture.

‘’After posting the obituary notice on the account, her Uncle downloaded the profile picture and reposted, calling on members of the public who know the person on the photograph to report to the nearest Police Station. Investigation is ongoing’’ he said.