29-May: We will Test International Cargo Airport – Govt Buni.

Yobe state Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni, has confirmed that by 29 May, 2020 the Yobe state International Airport would be test.

The governor while speaking hosting the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who him a courtesy visit.

According the governor, the Yobe International Airport will be test landed on May 29, and we are going to provide Nigeria Air Force (NAF) quarters there as we have already promised.

He added that, In fact, We are soon commencing on the quarters project and all facilities will also be provided, by god grace, this is our plan, this will bring more business to our state, provided business activities, jobs” Buni said.

“Let me tell you that, this issue of insurgency in the state, as well as in north east would soon be history, we are try our best to see that, Yobe become peace state among others,” Buni said.

In his respond, Chief of Air staff, Abubakar commended the governor Hon Mai Mala Buni for being supportive to the military to flight insurgents in the state, since his assumption in office.

I will like to say this, I’m very confident with what we have. It is going to be much easier for the air force to respond to any threats within Yobe rather than going to Maiduguri and coming back.

Mainehile, ” I am very happy with the governor Mai Mala Buni for supportive to the air force and provided additional land area where we are putting certain facilities that will add lots of value to what we are doing, we will continue to support his administrations,” he said.

“As everyone known that, We can now operate from Damaturu which is very exciting for us indeed and to our comrades that are fighting on land as well,” sadiq emphasized