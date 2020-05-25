Adamawa Govt Lauds NAF Support To Curb COVID-19

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has lauded the commitment of the Nigeria Airforce (NAF), in providing health service deliver to contain COVID-19 in Adamawa state.

Fintiri at a lunch in Yola Monday, with troops in the front line in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast, said NAF supported the people of the state, in the area of security , education and medical outreach where people with various ailments were treated free both in rural and urban areas in the state.

The lunch put together to celebrate with troops during Eid-El-Kabir Sallah celebration, was as usual, continuation of motivational drive to rejig the morale of troops in the region.

Fintiri who was Guest of Honour at the event, was represented by Prof Mexwell Gidado, Chief of Staff Government House , also Commended the force for their role in sample collection and test of COVID-19, patients hitherto ,the approval of testing centre by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), at the FMC-Yola in the state.

“If not because of the role of NAF, perhaps people of Adamawa state, could have not sleep with two eyes close”.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reiterated the commitment of the force in ensuring the Northeast is total secured from the degraded Boko Haram insurgent in the region.

The CAS, in continuation of motivational drive to boost the morale of troops in the Frontline during Eid-El-Fitr also lauded the C-in-C, President Muhammad I Buhari for providing the needed financial support to the force and as well fight against insurgency and other form of criminality in the country.

The CAS, represented by Commander, 153 Base Services Group, Commodore Mohammed Yusuf, said NAF would continue to Put in it’s best to ensure people of Adamawa state and the region remain safe.

“This gesture really shows that, our welfare and well-being is paramount to Mr President.

“We want assure CAS that, we are committed to ensuring that our country is safe, so that people can go about normal life”. Commodore Mohammed added.