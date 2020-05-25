APC NWC May Adopt Indirect Primaries In Ondo Gov’ship

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Indication emerged yesterday that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have agreed to adopt the indirect mode of primary for the selection of its governorship candidate for the October 10, 2020 election in Ondo State.

It was learnt that the party leadership resorted to the delegate system following the crisis which engulfed the Unity Forum which was set up to produce a candidate to wrest the party’s ticket from the incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The adoption of Olusola Oke as consensus candidate had caused a split within the ranks of the forum, a situation which reportedly swayed the APC NWC to adopt the delegates (indirect) mode for Ondo State.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, is working towards sealing a deal with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be fielded as the party’s candidate.

It was learnt that the unfolding PDP/Ajayi deal became more evident after the APC started considering the indirect mode to pick its candidate for Ondo.

Akeredolu, it was gathered had made up his mind to drop his Ajayi, as running mate from the 2020 race due to irreconcilable differences linked to betrayal of trust. In turn, Ajayi is said to have resolved to contest the governorship race with Akeredolu, hence his deal with the PDP.

But the PDP deal which is alleged to be discretely facilitated by two PDP governors (from North West and South-South respectively) is expected to play out shortly after the APC NWC’s pronounces the indirect mode of primary for Ondo.

When contacted, the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that he was not aware of any such meeting or arrangement, adding that the party’s national chairman and most members of the NWC had been out of Abuja since the lockdown of the country started. He queried who they could have met with on the issue.

It was gathered that the deputy Governor of Ondo has been meeting with the leadership of the PDP at all levels, including members of the PDP NWC in the last three weeks.

“It is just a matter of time; as soon as the APC announces the mode of primary for Ondo which we believe is likely to be indirect, we will invite all the aspirants from that state to talk to them and allow the incumbent deputy Governor to slug it out with Akeredolu”, a PDP NEC member told LEADERSHIP.

It was, however, gathered that the deputy governor was in the nation’s capital over the weekend to firm up discussions in respect of the secret pact that had been brokered for him.

He was said to have agreed not to resign but defect to the PDP alongside eight members of the state legislature.