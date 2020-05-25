Children With Disabilities: NOA-FCT, BPW Begin Awareness Campaign

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA

As part of activities to commemorate this year Children’s Day, the National Orientation Agency, FCT Directorate, in collaboration with Business and Professional Women Nigeria (Premier Club), has embarked on a campaign to create awareness on the Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Asst. Director, Special Duties, NOA-FCT, and Focal Person for the Campaign, Mrs Chinwe Ikaraoha, the 5-day Media Campaign with the Theme: “The Plight of Children Living with Disabilities”, is aimed at sensitising the public on the Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and the need to redirect their focus to challenges encountered by these children.

She stated that the campaign is also aimed at educating the public on the law prohibiting discrimination against Persons Living with Disabilities, with specific attention on Children Living with Disabilities, and the need to support and encourage them to be the best they can be and contribute their quota towards nation building and developing an egalitarian society.

Ikaraoha added that the need to focus on the proper adherence to the provisions of the Act has become more apparent following the poor treatment of children under this category in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.