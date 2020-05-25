COVID-19: GMD Faults Claims On Research Funding

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) has decried what it described as poor attitude of Nigerian Leaders to research funding, towards finding a cure or vaccine for COVID 19.

The First Vice President of the Guild, Dr Festus Oshoba, who made this known in a statement, following a zoom meeting of the organisation, stated that the GMD was not aware of any research funded by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to aid the discovery of new treatment or vaccines for the dreaded disease.

Oshoba lamented that its research that should guide policy, and not the groping in the dark that is currently going on in the country.

He said that the Madagascar cure, which has not been subjected to any standard trial, is being imported by the PTF, while Nigerian researchers are ignored when they make request for funding.

Recall that the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) had also faulted the decision to import the herbal cure for the dreaded pandemic from Madagascar.

The PSN had derided the government’s decision describing it as ‘distasteful for a country that should be the leader of Africa to go this low.”