Foreign Reserves Buildup, I&E Window Strengthen Naira

Improved liquidity of foreign exchange by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the continuous build-up of the foreign reserve of the country helped the naira appreciate at the Investors’ and Exporters (I&E) window last week.

The value of the naira last week appreciated at the I&E window to N385.94 from N386 to the dollar which it closed at the previous week, as it depreciated at the Bureau de Change (BDC) and the parallel markets to N458 and N460 respectively.

Activities at the I&E window slowed down at the beginning of the week as the naira began on a weak note to trade at N386.33 from N386 which it closed at the previous week.

The window however, recorded an improved turnover of $186.44 million from $111.5 million traded the previous week with highest daily turnover being $85.61 million.

At the CBN end of the foreign exchange market, the naira has continued to maintained stability at N361 to the greenback while depreciated against the pounds sterling and the euro to trade at N439.58 from N438.86 and N393.67 from N390.67 which it was on Monday May 18.

The naira at the BDC segment of the market closed the week on a weak note to trade at N458 from N455 which it traded on Monday. Against the pounds sterling and euro the local currency depreciated to N550 from N540 and N485 from N467 at the Lagos segment of the market.

At the parallel market, the naira depreciated to N460 compared to N455 which it was at the beginning of the week despite the intervention by the CBN.

President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe explained that what happened in the forex market was temporary due to the partial lockdown of the economy, noting that the foreign exchange is not something that the public should determine.

“What we are seeing is unfortunate, it is economic misbehavior, stipulation and hoarding and once the market is fully open, I think some foreign airlines will resume their flights like Emirates and Lufthansa. They have all indicated interest in Nigeria as soon as the airspace are opened there will be positive improvements,” he said.

Gwadabe however, advised BDC operators and the public not to be involved in panic buying and hoarding of the currency, stating that CBN has over $30 billion in foreign reserves the country just took a loan of $3.4 billion and they have announced they have created a window.

“One of the pressures is coming from the foreign portfolio investors because they want to exit the economy because of uncertainty.”