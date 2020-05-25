Foundation Gives N154.5m PPE, Others To Delta Govt

By Inneh Barth, Asaba

The COVID-19 Task Force of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), has donated food items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N154.5 million to Delta State residents.

The chairperson of the group, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele- Ogunsiji, made this known to newsmen weekend in Warri, shortly after handing over some of the items to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The items were received on behalf of the monarch by Chief Clement Maleghemi.

She said the food items were meant to cushion the effects of the global pandemic on indigent and vulnerable families in the state.

The chairperson said the items were: 10kg bags of rice, 10kg bags of beans, 10kg bags of cassava flake (garri), vegetable oil, salt, hand sanitisers, face masks, hazmat suits, protective googles and safety boots.

Ake r e l e -Og u n s i j i s a i d that 2,658 households in the state were expected to benefit from the donation, adding that the items would be distributed by four NGOs based in Delta State.

“The cumulative monetary value of our donation to Delta is N154.5 million targeting about 2,658 households and hoping these items gets to indigents and vulnerable families. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, lots of people have lost their jobs; a lot of companies are unable to function at full capacity.

“Government is operating at a very slow speed, a lot of things have come to a halt because of the fear of the human to human transmission of the pandemic. As a private sector-led humanitarian initiative in Nigeria, we support the citizens to ensure their economic status and livelihoods are not totally destroyed in midst of this global pandemic.” Ogunsiji said.