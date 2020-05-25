Group Accuses NDDC Of Spending N5.5bn On Anti-desease Campaign

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

A group, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative has alleged that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) spent N5.5 billion on awareness campaign on communicable disease within its few months in office.

It added that the committee spent N25 billion on regional contingency road repairs which only N800 million was appropriated for by National Assembly in its 2019 Budget.

Head, Directorate of Research and Programmes of the organisation, Mr Johnson Kolawale, made the allegations on a live television programme monitored in Abuja at the weekend.

NDDC has been in the news for an alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure by the IMC of the commission.

Kolawale on the programme said that sequel to the flurry of petitions to the National Assembly, both arms of the legislature, had resolved to investigate the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditures.

He said that there were lots of extra budgetary spendings in the commission in the last few months which were in breach of the law.

According to Kolawole, “in a clandestine moves to cover up for the alleged fraud, the IMC, is a secret letter to the National Assembly, is asking for virement running into billions of naira.

“The IMC claimed to have spent N250 million on economic summit when only N30 million was provided for in the budget and the question is, where was this summit held?” he asked.

He further stated that the IMC claimed to have spent another N200 million on another sustainable development forum when only N45 million was budgeted for it.

He said that the IMC claimed to have spent another N75 million on annual peace summit without telling the public where it held?

According to Kolawale, another N300 million on proposal for regional security summit (phase 1) had been spent and the IMC claimed to have spent N13 billion on headquarters project this year alone.

He further said that the IMC claimed to have spent N500 million on office administration and human resource when only N150 million was provided, stressing that there was need to know those they employed, N7 billion on training of Niger Delta youths in welding, electrical fittings in few months.