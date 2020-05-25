Group Lauds CDS Over Military’s Successes Against B/Haram

By Onyeanuna Onyedikachi, Abuja

Concerned Professionals’ Congress (CPC) has lauded former Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin for their successive roles in bringing about the current onslaught on Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East.

The advocacy group believes that their pivotal roles in seeking improved military equipment laid the proper ground for the recent massive deployment of high-grade military hardware to the North East in the last three weeks such as main battle tanks, armoured guard booths and mine-cleaning vehicles, troop-bearing vehicles, buffalo vehicles procured in 2018 and delivered by the Chinese state-owned defence company, NORINCO.

Others are Typhoon mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPS), Spartan armoured personnel carriers, VT-4 main battle tanks and wheel mobile 105-mm SH5 self-propelled howitzers and ST-1 tank destroyer fitted with ordinance AH-2 155 mm/L52 howitzer compatible with standard 155 mm NATO ammunition.

The advocacy group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s huge investment in the nation’s defence sector was built on the dogged push by Mansur Dan-Ali and the CDS in the rearmament, training, re-training, welfare and the general repositioning of the armed forces, pointing out that the current military successes in the various battles against insurgency, crime and criminality in the country were the direct gains of Federal Government’s robust interest in the sector.

The CPC’s Chief Media Strategist, Mr. Emeka Nwankpa, in a joint statement they issued yesterday in Abuja with the Northern Regional Rapporteur, Kasim Baba Kasim, praised the former Defence minister and the CDS for their conviction and commitment to increased arms procurement for the military, noting that their efforts were the game-changer in the ongoing military offensive against insurgents in the North East.

The Coordinator of the newly-created Defence Media Operations, Maj General John Enenche, recently told defence reporters some top Boko Haram commanders such as Abu Usamah were killed while their armoury and other key structures were massively decimated by the troops.