HoS Warns Against Leakage Of Unauthorised Documents By Officers

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, (HoS) Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan has warned public servants against the unauthorised disclosure of official documents in the social media.

A press statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, states that henceforth any public officer caught engaged in that act, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rule

While explaining that in some cases some of the recent unauthorised official documents disclosured on the social media are correspondence minuted on.

According to Dr. Yemi-Esan, the ugly development is embarrassing to Government and therefore not acceptable.

“Henceforth any public officer caught engaging in disclosing unauthorised official documents on social media, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the PSR. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided in Public Service Rules ( PSR) nos. 030401 and 030402, she said”.

Dr Yemi –Esan therefore directed Permanent Secretaries to draw the attention of their staff to the content of the circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.