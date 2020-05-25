How Nigeria Can Quickly Exit COVID-19-induced Recession – Experts

By our Correspondents

Moved by the National Economic Council’s declaration that economic recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe was inevitable, economic analysts, market operators and stakeholders have proffered new measures the federal government should adopt in ensuring the country comes out of the downturn quicker.

After its monthly meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo last Thursday, NEC had announced that the economy was headed for another recession following the economic lockdown ordered by countries of the world, including Nigeria, to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP at the weekend, stakeholders, including manufacturers, economists and traders, harped on the need for government to drive an economy that is attractive to foreign investors, ensure adequate funding for critical sectors as well as embark on definitive reforms such as the deregulation of the downstream oil sector and public private partnership (PPP) in infrastructural development.

Lead researcher at Agusto & Co, Jimi Ogbobine, stressed that, while the recession is as a result of the global pandemic, the best the Nigerian government can do is to mitigate since the country cannot do away with the crisis entirely.

He said, “The first thing that we need to do is to recognize the health crisis before the economic crisis. We need to resolve the underlying health issue and as much as possible we need to contain. Testing, contact tracing and isolation are to be done because the more number of infected that we have then the worse off we will be because that means that we may require more lockdown, more quarantine, more curfews.

“Any other thing we do to the economy without addressing the underlying health issue will be like pouring water into a basket. We then need to address some economic issues. For instance, the government has done a few things with sectors like downstream petroleum. We need to pursue those kinds of reforms further.

“The government says they are not deregulating but this is the time to deregulate entirely. Fuel prices are low; it will not cost us if we deregulate completely. Also, now is the time to pursue macro-economic reforms. Exchange rate policy for instance; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not have its hands too deep in the market. It should allow market forces to determine prices”.

On his part, managing director of Cowry Assets Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, called on the government to improve investment and economic environment to make it attractive for investors.

He stated: “As it stands today, we need external capital injection to reduce the time we are going to spend in the recession. We need access funding beyond our revenue from oil and that revenue will come from foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI). So, we need to open up the economy. In the downstream oil industry, the current push to deregulate that sector is very critical to freeing up economic resources and making it attractive to investors.

“The second aspect is that the government should ensure that it remains a major consumer in the economy. For that to happen- because revenue is going to collapse- the borrowing that the government is doing is critical and then how it spends the borrowing is equally important.

“Apart from the IMF $3.4 billion, whatever money we get from AFREXIM Bank and the World Bank should be channeled towards infrastructure. If you invest in infrastructure you create employment opportunities to offset those who lose their jobs in the private sector.

“The government will have to take some of the slacks in the economy by creating new jobs as private sector is downsizing. Another aspect which relates to attracting foreign capital is that as it stands the government does not have enough earnings to build infrastructure.

“So, we must change our approach to infrastructure development and seek private involvement in some of these infrastructural gaps. That way we will be able to bring some capital into the economy. For instance, what was done in the telecommunications sector, we can replicate that in the power sector as well as rail, road infrastructure and ports.

“If we get capital to build these infrastructure we are going to improve on ease of doing business, Nigeria’s competitiveness as well as provide the support for fast economic growth. If we attract foreign capital, we are likely to come out of the recession quicker because that foreign capital will address whatever shortfall we have from our oil revenue.

“Also, we expect that the CBN will look at harmonising the exchange rate so that we can have a uniform exchange rate which is critical in attracting FDI and FPI. Investors want a liquid market in the foreign exchange space- multiple buyers from multiple sellers which is a near perfect market situation instead of what we have now which is a single market maker who receives all the inflow and then allocates forex”.

A management and corporate governance expert, Dr Akin Ajayi said in times like these, the federal government must be bold, creative and deliberate, adding that the government must invest in infrastructure-related projects in a recession in addition to the widely expected palliative measures of the Economic Stabilization Committee headed by the vice president.

“The federal government might have to revisit the $22.7 infrastructure project loan,” he said, noting that the power sector is also another critical area where the government must focus and be deliberate about.

He noted that steady power supply would stimulate the output growth of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), manufacturing and industrial sectors, thereby creating employment for millions of Nigerians.

According to Ajayi, the government must swiftly diversify the economy.

He continued: “There must be deliberate focus on other sectors, especially agriculture, technology, trade, investment and education sectors. A sizeable growth in the output of these sectors would mean well for the economy.

“Lastly, government should push targeted incentives at key sectors. Incentives such as import duty waivers should be extended to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors to encourage employment creation and poverty reduction.”

On his part, the director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, agreed with the position that recession is inevitable for the Nigerian economy.

He stated that the fundamentals are weak, foreign reserve is under pressure, naira exchange rate is depreciating rapidly, investors‘ confidence is at a low ebb, purchasing power is weak, inflationary pressure is mounting and the fiscal viability of government is at risk.

Noting that all of these naturally predispose the economy to a recession, he said, “Regrettably, the COVID-19 response strategies have further complicated matters for the economy, travel restrictions, interstate movement blockades, and persistent lockdown of some critical economic activities.

“The gradual easing of the lock down is a step in the right direction. But this needs to be done cautiously to avoid an escalation of community transmission of the virus”.

Yusuf noted that there is a need to reset the policy and regulatory environment to stimulate domestic and foreign investment. “The mix of tax, tariff, monetary, foreign exchange regulatory and investment policies need to be regularly rejigged to spur economic growth,” he added.

In insurance sector, the signs of recession are visible as the industry is gradually experiencing low policy renewals, while a significant number of insured persons are beginning to deprioritise a lot of their insurance policies and restructure them as they focus on survival in the midst of the harsh economic conditions.

An insurance consultant, Mr Ekerete Gam-Ikon said, “We cannot be fully prepared to respond to crisis, whether economic, political or social without insurance. We must explore the benefits of insurance.

“There are more discussions about risks now and citizens are open to receiving useful information about solutions and insurance can become a hot topic of discourse”.

He charged the leadership of the insurance industry in Nigeria to seize the opportunity to inform the public and invite them to take up insurance policies.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, managing director of Jacobs Wines, Mr Udemba stated that except the productive sector is empowered through CBN interventions Nigeria may have to grapple with the impending recession for a long time.

He said, “Commercial banks’ role in the economic development of any nation remains paramount hence, the activities of these banks are of primary concern to monetary authorities.

“As financial intermediaries they serve as funds mobilizers from the surplus economic units of the economy and advance same to the units with shortfall in financial resources. Governments the world over in an attempt to evolve an efficient banking system have tended to focus on the activities of commercial banks due to the central role they play in the development of a robust economy and Nigeria should apply similar measures”.

Udemba said the high interest rate on manufacturing and investment should be reviewed downward to boost domestic investment and the real sector, noting that it is hard to boost domestic investment with the current interest rates, especially in the real sector.

On his part, national vice president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ahmad Rabi‘u, called on the federal government to create conducive atmosphere to reduce the impact of the recession which is inevitable.

“With the happenings in the world and in Nigeria, the power for effective demand by the people will be poor as a result of inflation. Recession then will set in. The government can only think of how best they can minimize the impact,” Rabi’u noted.

The national president of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Engr Ndukaku Ohaeri observed that is an urgent need for managers of the nation’s economy to make conscious and deliberate effort in creating a robust economy that will enhance the effective participation of all and improve the per capita income of Nigeria’s current population in the shortest time possible.

He also called on government to encourage skills acquisition centre for digital skills acquisition, adding that it is essential for the future as one of the ways to create more jobs and create wealth.

In his contribution, the general secretary, Federation of Informal Workers‘ Organizations of Nigeria (FIWON), Comrade Gbenga Komolafe, said to mitigate the expected negative socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on the country, especially the working poor, bold, determined and concerted review of extant micro and macroeconomic policies with well-targeted interventions is necessary.

He called for the scrapping of all non-essential expenditure embedded in the 2020 budget, including “the N27 billion budget for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex and N11.3 billion for the purchase of vehicles.”

Komolafe urged government to also cut the security vote budgeted by federal and state governments by at least 75 per cent, reduce the remunerations of all political office holders, including the president, governors, legislators, governors and other political office holders by at least 70 per cent, reduce the budget of foreign travels by government officials by at least 70 per cent and increase taxes on luxury expenditures such as cars, properties, foreign drinks, and other consumer items by at least 300 per cent.

He also averred that the N3.5 trillion package announced by the CBN must be carefully invested in boosting local production of medical equipment, the agricultural value chains, massive social housing (not the extant system of ‚developer‘ driven housing and property development which has historically proved absolutely incapable of addressing housing needs), and expansion of health infrastructures

Also, governors of the northern states have been advised to diversify the economy of the region to mitigate the effect of the impending economic recession envisaged by the National Economic Council.

Two labour leaders in Kwara State, Comrades Abdulmumeen Onagun and Umar Akanbi told LEADERSHIP in Ilorin that the governors could diversify the northern region‘s economy by reviving the moribund industries in their various states.

Comrade AbdulMumeen who is the chairman of Labour Party in the state said, „I think it is high time the northern states looked in wards as far as the issue of revenue generations is concerned. For instance, a number of states, particularly in the north are blessed with mineral resources which are not being tapped. The time is now to take proactive measures on this.

“Agriculture should equally be given its rightful position in the North as some of the products from this venture could be real revenue generating avenues to curb the impending economic recession.

“Holistic overhauling of the revenue generating mechanisms needs to be considered as a lot of taxpaying well-to-do individuals across the states often evade tax and the wealthy and influential members of the society are under taxed.

“Prudence on the part of the various state governments needs to be given consideration by way of cutting down expenses; number of political office holders needs to be minimised far and above the Father Christmas attitudes of governments at times as the realities of the situation will have to be squarely faced. Trips by government officials both within and outside the country need to be streamlined to assist in cutting costs of governance.

“The life styles of our various state executives should sincerely demonstrate the present economic realities. Governments at all levels will have to prioritize the needs of the citizens in ensuring that only the urgent and life-saving ones are considered for implementations. „

For his party, Comrade Akanbi, a former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, noted that there is urgent need for northern governors to revive the moribund industries in their states.

He said, “This will surely improve the economy of the states and improve their internally generated revenue (IGR). We have the textile, matches and agro- allied companies across the 19 northern states which are now moribund.

“These industries should be revived to provide employment for our teeming unemployed youths as well as generate more funds internally to augment the allocations from the federation account.“

Also a Kano-based economist, Shammasu Muhammad, postulated that the northern states should take the Keynesian model in addressing the situation.

He said the states should intensify public works such as road construction to engage more people and revive the economy, adding that as government they have the ways and means to create money and jobs.

Muhammad said the state governments, especially in the northern region, can buy bonds like the Sukuk bonds and be getting returns on investment.

He said the industries must be held and supported by making money in the hands of people hence lifting the economy upward.

The Masters holder of oil and gas economics from University of Dundee Scotland said the future of oil was still promising in the medium term but other sectors like agriculture will cushion the effect of the recession.

The sole administrator of Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, called on governors of the northern states to embark on agricultural revolution which had been the backbone of the North.

Ashemi also criticised what he described as emerging trend among the northern states governors in which government procurements are carried out under direct labour which enriches the few and impoverishes the great mass of Nigerians.

The BOCCIMA boss noted thatr for agricultural revolution to thrive in view of insurgency and banditry ravaging most northern states, the governors must insist that the federal government should make farming communities safe for farming activities.

He said, „The backbone of our economy in the north particularly is agriculture. And you can see that majority of the northern states are battling with insurgency and banditry. The northern governors must make sure that they impress on the federal government to make farming communities safe for agriculture to thrive.

“In a recession such as this, the only way the north can recover is agricultural revolution. A lot of the state governments, particularly Borno State, are doing well in the area of agriculture, but there is an aspect which they don‘t have control over, which is insurgency.

“Therefore, if they want us to come out of the recession, they should impress on the federal government to ensure that farming communities are made safe so that people can massively go back to farming“.

He also said that government spending should be directed towards aspects that are going to put money in the pockets of the citizens.

He noted that in the whole of the country today, there are emerging trends where government procurement is done directly by direct labour, which only puts money in the pockets of public and civil servants to the detriment of the larger population.

Also, Mr Alexander Molwus, an economist and a former boss of Plateau Investment and Property Company (PIPC) told our correspondent that recession is bound to happen whether there is COVID-19 or not in the country.

According him, while the federal government was only finding solace in COVID-19 pandemic, the federal and state governments are the cause of the impending recession as they kept playing hypocrisy while looking forward to globalization to get money.

He lamented that Nigeria is a slave to the international market because the country continued to borrow from every source, adding that the basic issue in recession is over dependent on oil, and the crippling of oil resources has made things difficult.

“Government should be sincere in internal production of goods and services. We borrowed and squandered before COVID-19. If we decide to close source of external borrowing, it will go a very long way for the country.“

Also speaking, Prof Ademu Wada of Economic Department in the University of Jos said the impending recession is not a product of COVID-19, stressing that federal government was playing game with the economy of the country.

He pointed out that democracy is a collective responsibility, while market economy is about private individual, saying federal government was playing game about diversification which has kept us where we are today.

Wada added that government at all level must take the lead in business and be ready to invest in manufacturing industries.

He called for the revamping of the moribund textile industries for mass production, stressing that government cannot encourage growth without production.

“Government at all levels should invest in agriculture, mobilize rural farmers with inputs and seedlings at affordable price. Mechanized Agriculture is not helping us. Government must address insecurity and herdsmen’s invasion to encourage local production of agricultural products in the country,“ he said.

PMB Insists On Local Production Of Food, Says No More Money For Importation

Meanwhiled, President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers to embark on massive production of food this farming season, saying the country no longer has money for food importation.

The president stated this yesterday while celebrating Eid-el-Fintr and observing the Eid prayers with members of his family at the presidential villa in compliance with the directives of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Buhari had on Friday canceled the traditional Sallah homage paid him every year during by Muslim faithful and residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said he would be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home as directed by the Sultan.

Noting that no more money for food importation, Buhari said, “I hope that the rainy season would be bountiful so that we can get a lot of food. I wish the farmers will go to farms and save lives so that we can produce what we need in sufficient quantity so that we don’t have to import food.

“In any case, we don’t have any money to import food. So, we must produce what we are going to eat.’’

Speaking after the Eid prayers yesterday, Buhari urged all Muslims to continue to reflect on the lessons and virtues of the season and sustain them beyond the celebrations.

On the COVID 19 pandemic, President Buhari reiterated his advice to Nigerians to strictly adhere to guidelines and measures put in place against the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

He noted that the pandemic had reduced both developed and developing nations to the same level, just as he advised Nigerians to always be careful so as to avoid infections.

He said, “Nigerians can see that COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level. In fact, we have least casualties than they have.

“So, it’s a very frightening development and I advise Nigerians to be very careful and take the advice of the Ministry of Health. Ministers of Health have been doing very well, speaking and educating the citizens on the deadly virus”.

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, who also observed the Eid prayers with the president, thanked Almighty Allah for sparing the lives of Muslim Ummah throughout the Ramadan period.

Aisha enjoined Nigerian women to continue to be on the forefront of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic across the country, even as she pray Allah to forgive the sins of those who lost their lives as a result of the virus, and grant them Aljanah Firdausi (Paradise).

“We must thank the almighty Allah for the successful completion of the holy Month of Ramadan despite the current difficult circumstances we found ourselves. I wish to thank the Federal Ministry of Health and also the NCDC for their efforts in combating the pandemic,’’ she said.

Elumelu, World Leaders To Discuss Africa’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery

Meanwhile, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation,Mr Tony Elumelu, will today moderate a high level leadership panel to discuss Africa’s economic recovery post-COVID-19 in the 2020 edition of UBA’s Africa Day Conversations.

Elumelu would be joined by decision makers from around the world including the Presidents of Senegal, Macky Sall and Liberia, George Weah, as well as United States Senator Chris Coons.

The African presidents and global leaders will be joined on the panel by other global leaders, including the president and chairman of the board of directors of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah; president, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer and president and founder, Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed.

With over 60 per cent of Africans living below the poverty line, the pandemic poses an existential threat to Africa‘s economic growth and this session will define the lessons learnt and the roadmap to economic growth and sustainability.

The leaders will be speaking on the theme ‘UBA Africa Day Conversations 2020: Growth, Jobs, and Sustainable Development Amidst a Global Pandemic.’

This will be the second edition of the symposium organised annually by UBA in celebration of Africa Day.

The open event which will be held virtually starting at 3pm WAT is part of activities to mark the Africa Day celebrated worldwide on May 25 to showcase the diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

The United Bank for Africa, with its pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries, New York, Paris, and London, continues to lead the conversation and focus on the development, growth and unity of the continent.