IPMAN National President, Felicitates With Muslims At Sallah 

By Agency Report

The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Abdu Fari has felicitated with all Muslim faithfuls and most especially, IPMAN members nationwide on the successful end of Ramadan and celebration of Eid.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 24, by Alhaji DanAsabe Kakanda, Chief of Staff to National President, IPMAN, Sanusi Abdu prayed that Allah receives prayers for an end to COVID-19 and towards a prosperous nation.

