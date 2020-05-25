IPMAN National President, Felicitates With Muslims At Sallah 

News
By leadershipgroup
441

By Agency Report

The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Abdu Fari has felicitated with all Muslim faithfuls and most especially, IPMAN members nationwide on the successful end of Ramadan and celebration of Eid.

Related Posts

Lagos To Close Marine Beach Bridge For 5 Months

We Need Justice For Assaulted Doctor, Community Tells PMB

U.S. President Trump Lays Wreath To Mark Memorial Day

In a statement released on Sunday, May 24, by Alhaji DanAsabe Kakanda, Chief of Staff to National President, IPMAN, Sanusi Abdu prayed that Allah receives prayers for an end to COVID-19 and towards a prosperous nation.

“The IPMAN National President, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Abdu Fari felicitates with all Muslim faithfuls and most especially, IPMAN members nationwide on the successful end of Ramadan and Celebration of Eid.

“May Allah receive our prayers for an end to covid19 and towards a prosperous nation.”

 

leadershipgroup 224 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.