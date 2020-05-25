ITUC-Africa Lists Challenges Hindering African Unity, Proffers Solutions 

By Michael Oche

African regional labour centre, ITUC-Africa has said many years after the OAU was created, the road to real integration in Africa, remains strewn with challenges.

General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah in a statement to commemorate this year’s Africa Day which is in celebration of the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) said the challenges include poor leadership and abuse of democratic rights, institutionalized corruption and violent conflicts.

Others include poor infrastructure, poor public services, dependent mentality and lack of confidence and ability for the continent to take its destiny into its own hands.

The regional body therefore urged heads of government in Africa to put the continent on a path of progress and prosperity, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that African leaders must do better for their people in all respects.

LEADERSHIP reports that Africa Day, is celebrated every May 25, in commemorates of the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Africa Day celebrates the aim to bring together the African peoples, strengthen their faith in integration and popularize the ideal of union of the continent.

Adu-Amankwah expressed concerns that the COVID-19 health crisis in the world has exposed Africa in all its weaknesses.

He said, “As the world went into crisis with COVID-19 the hard reality dawned that every people must do well to rely primarily on their own effort and that solidarity support can only be a complement to local effort. Sadly, as many parts of the world dug into their reserves to respond to the crisis, most of us in Africa had to run around begging for reliefs and resources to weather the storm on hand.

“COVID-19 has destroyed businesses and worsened unemployment, destroyed incomes and livelihoods and made many more persons destitute. It has exposed overcrowding and poor housing, poor health infrastructure, poor social services like water and sanitation and the overall poor social protection for African people.

“The hard lesson is there for us to see, that we in Africa will also do well to ensure that we can provide our most basic needs for ourselves. We need to secure our food safety and our basic medical and pharmaceutical supplies and to rebuild our socio-economies to serve the interests of African people.

“As we celebrate Africa Day, we must rededicate ourselves to African unity and integration at all levels. We must remind ourselves that Africa has a predominantly youthful and energetic population as well as vast reserves of natural resources. And that if we apply ourselves with the necessary commitment, we can move Africa onto a path of progress and prosperity.”

He recommended that as Africa struggles to cope with the current crisis, Africa must also further its effort in coordinating the production of personal productive equipment, medical and other supplies needed to cope with the crisis.

According to him, African trade unions are also ready to make their contribution to the integration and progress of Africa.

He said, “We will work together to push for social dialogue at national and regional level. We will work to ensure that the interests of workers are taken into account in the decisions and policies that are made. We will push for decent work and sustainable employment, decent incomes, social protection, equality, peace and security.”

Also lending voice to the call for an urgent need to overhaul African countries’ dysfunctional health system, ITUC-Africa’ Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie stressed the need for government to take bold, diligent, and imaginative measures to revamp public health care.

He said there must be a willingness by African leaders to commit to the necessary investment needed.

He said, “Essentially, the focus must be on the development of a pragmatic health care system. Such a system must make provision for functional infrastructures with ample location in the rural areas. There must a deliberate drive to deliver Health Care Workers’ (HCW) package that works. Such a package must place primacy on skills development, professionalism, and morale of workers. Equally important is the need to deepen public education on sanitation and hygiene. Of course, their relevant agencies tasked with enforcing public health measures should be well-resourced and effectively supervised.

“COVID-19 being a global health crisis has taught us that a global and multilateral approach is needed. African countries should commit resources to their continental health agency to be able to research and inform on health crises before they occur.

Given that financing a revamped public healthcare is a challenge on account of the weak economic and fiscal situation of most Africa states, comrade Akhator Joel Odigie advised African governments to be really bold and imaginative in terms of resource mobilisation.

Specifically, he suggested that the African States should rethink and recalibrate their anti-corruption wars. They must seriously consider assets forfeiture arrangements.

He enthused that readiness by African governments to fight and halt Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) will contribute to shore up local resource mobilisation.