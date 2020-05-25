Lagos Discharges 31 More Coronavirus Patients

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Lagos State government yesterday discharged another 31 coronavirus patients from its infectious disease facilities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this when he gave an update on the management of COVID-19 cases in the state, said that they were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

He said: ‘’I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

‘’The patients; one from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi and one from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

‘’With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 738. The discharge of #COVID-19 patients is encouraging and we thank our frontline health workers for the remarkable progress we have made,” he said.