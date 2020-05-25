Leadership Is All About Compassion For The People – Kogi Gov 

BY SAM EGWU

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on the people of Kogi state especially the Muslim ummah to practice lessons learnt during the Ramadan period by loving and sharing with the less privileged in the society as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The governor who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Jamiu Asuku, in Lokoja urged Muslims to promote life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another, saying leadership is all about compassion for citizens.

According to him, Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment on the faithful to get closer to him and to live totally in self-denial and moderation.

He charged Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focus in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians.

Most importantly, he buttressed the need for religious tolerance to engender peaceful co-existence, unity and a prosperous Kogi state and Nigeria

“The concept of being our brother’s keeper means that we make those around us happy and we should use this period of Eid-el-Fitr to reach out to the less privileged in the society and make them happy.” he stressed.

“Our government has assured all citizens of Kogi state of a change in their standard of living for good. Leadership is about compassion. It is about care and our administration’s roadmap focuses primarily on that since the inception of this government in the areas of infrastructure, security, agricultural development, youth empowerment and the creation of employment opportunities”.

“When this administration came on board, our major priorities were centred on development, human and capacity building. Kogi people around the world had always dreamt of having a Governor who will launch the state on the national and international stages; a unifier who will collapse the walls of division; a patriotic leader who builds bridge of unity”.

“Projects were spread all over the State and the institutions of government were ushered into a new vista of development for a prosperous Kogi state and her citizens and there are equal representatives from the three senatorial districts that made up Kogi state and all the appointments under his administration were spread, a situation which has helped break down the barriers of ethnic chauvinism.

While reflecting on insecurity in the State the CoS noted that before His Excellency took over the mantle of leadership in Kogi state in 2016, insecurity was rife; armed robbery and kidnapping were perpetrated with reckless abandon.

The State gave up while the reign of terror continued. When he took over power, the Governor took the bull by the horn, the government implemented the recommendations of the various committees and embarked on its implementation to tackle the problems of the state, the administration declared war on the kidnappers and other terrorist activities and today the rest is history.

According to him Governor in his wisdom proffer a suitable solution to curb Highway Crimes, ensured the clearance of 40 metres on both sides of highways to ensure criminals have no hiding place. Assorted security equipment for security agents in the state were provided. Construction of Army Forward Operation bases at different places across the state to enhance the security of lives and property and Encouraged a robust relationship between the State Government and the various security agencies in the state. This has boosted the morale of the security agents to defend the Kogi territory.