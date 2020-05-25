Liberian President, Ned Nwoko, Others Set For UNESCO Pan African Sport Conference

By Patrick Ochoga

Liberian President George Weah, Nigerian Billionaire and Philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko and other key stakeholders are to deliver keynote speech at the Africa Sports Ventures Group & UNESCO Online Pan African Sports Conference slated for May 24th, 2020.

According to a statement by Ned Nwoko media aide, Ifetayo Adeniyi said the conference which will focus on the ‘future of sports in Africa-Post Covid-19’ is to advance discuss and development of the sports in Africa continent.

“Recall that Prince Ned Nwoko is the Founder of the first Sports University in Africa (Stars University Idumuje-Ugboko) as such this platform shall suffice for him to share his plan and his perceived future of sports in Africa.

“It’s worthy to note that the Antarctica explorer Prince Ned funded soccer star project by organizing a trial for local football talents who were selected across six states of the federation discovering 150 raw talents.”

“He also brought former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, some European foreign coaches, Fifa licenses agents, football scouts and President to Abuja Nigeria to select 40 players who will continue their career in Europe with all expenses paid by Prince Ned Nwoko foundation PNNF”.

“His cardinal agenda includes Sports Development, Health, Education, Environment, Culture and Tourism. Prince Ned’s passion for sports development is like a fire that cannot be quenched as such he just floated a football club to promote sports development in Africa.”