PMB Approves TETFund Funding Of Research By Medical Colleges

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the funding of medical simulation, research and training facilities in six colleges of medicine through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The facilities encompass the setting up of Molecular Science Laboratories with capacity for testing and diagnostics of COVID-19, Lassa fever, and other related viral diseases.

Recall that the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has directed the executive secretary of Tetfund, Prof. Suleiman Bagoro, to select a university in each of the six geo-political zones, where the projects would be executed.

Similarly, TETFund has been mandated to establish 12 Medical Centers of Excellence to be hosted by first, second and third generation universities.

These centres of excellence, according to the directive, should be distributed in such a way that two must be cited in each geo-political zone.

A statement signed by the director, Public Affairs and her counterpart, Buhari Mikailu, director, Physical Infrastructure Development, TETFund, said additional centres of excellence would be cited in state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in “subsequent years”.

The statement said that the focus areas of the centres of excellence, in line with contemporary practice and technologies, are mainly in science-based disciplines.

In the statement, the minister emphasized that “ongoing research work in response to COVID-19, and similar diseases through the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF), the Research Community of the Federal Ministry of Education should undertake any other sundry contributions in support of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) in responding to the threat of COVID-19” in the country.

The statement noted that the presidential approval was initiated through the recommendation of TETFund Board of Trustees (BOT) and endorsement of the minister, Malam Adamu.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees of Oando Plc has donated over N25 billion and fed 10 communities across Lagos through its sustainable innovative solution aimed at eradicating hunger called The Aggregator Platform (TAP).

With 87 million Nigerians living on less than $1.90 a day from the World Data Lab’s Poverty Clock, it is projected that this figure will rise by 30 million by 2030.

In Lagos alone, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic it is reported that over 12 million struggles to feed their families daily.

Against this backdrop and in support of the efforts of both the government and corporate entities the employees of Oando, known as the #HumansOfOando have conceived an innovative solution, TAP, with the long-term goal of ending hunger and alleviating poverty across the nation, one community at a time, through structured intervention.

The employees of Oando identified that despite the financial contributions and efforts made by the public and private sector as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in feeding the less privileged, there is still a huge gap between those who are in dire need and those who are eventually reached and fed.

Commending TAP during a food disbursement drive, the Lagos coordinator of Child Protection Network (CPN), Mrs Ngozi Okoro, said, “The people are hungry so feeding them gives us joy and we are very grateful to the employees of Oando for supporting us.

“At CPN, we have been feeding people from the onset of the lockdown. We have been going to different places, soliciting for donations for food for the people. We started with cooked food which we distributed to people in Oshodi, Ojuelegba, Ibeju-Lekki, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Somolu, Alimosho. So, we are grateful to the #HumansOfOando for collaborating with us to enable us serve even more people.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a member of one of the impacted communities, Edatomola Arowojolu, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the community to the employees of Oando, the TAP platform, those who had donated and CPN for the disbursement of food, for their kind gesture to the residents and lauded the impact of the exercise, which according to him, was a huge success.