Sallah: Gov Buni Felicitates With Muslims, Calls For Prayers

By Aliyu Musa, Damaturu

Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has congratulated Muslim faithful around the world on Eid Mubarak festival marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

Buni in a Sallah Broadcast said, although the Ramadan fast is over, people should continue to be guided by the lessons of peace, love, humility, sympathy and generosity as preached by the one month religious obligation.

The governor said, “As a people, we have every reason to be thankful to Allah (Swt) for the gift of life and good health to witness this day. Recently, we were faced with a challenge. We have individually and collectively lost loved ones.

“We pray Allah (SWT) grant them eternal rest in Aljanatur Firdaus and, to their relations, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Buni added.

The governor commended people of the state, for keeping faith with the administration adding that their kind prayers and steadfastness to government had given them encouragement to remain focused in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“I urge you to continue with the prayers to seek Allah’s protection and guidance in all our activities and the interest of the people to remain the upper most priority of this administration.

“Once more, let me assure you that this administration will continue to give security to lives and property, economic well-being, infrastructural development and general prosperity of the people, the desired attention,” the governor assured.