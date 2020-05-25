SON Inspects 7Star’s N100m Diversified Facility At Lagos Airport

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) recently inspected the N100 million 7 Star facility in the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos which has been partly converted for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The company which is involved in Maintain, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) has diversified into the production of PPE such as nose masks, sanitizers due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

Speaking shortly after an inspection visit by a team of SON to the 7 Star Hangar, the managing director, Engr Isaac Balami said the three- man team was at the Hangar to ascertain the level of their compliance to the approved guidelines of their nose masks production.

Balami explained that the team was pleased with what they saw on ground after their inspection and gave the company guidelines for the production of the nose masks.

Balami said the 7 Star will soon start printing instructions on the usage of masks and country of production as recommended by SON while it planned to commence the production of polo T-shirts and airline crew uniforms with its over 500 sewing machines.

According to him, they have met all standards in the production of nose masks especially with the production of 100,000 nose masks daily.

Balami said the company was fully prepared for the commencement of flight to meet airlines demand after the coronavirus pandemic shut down with the provisions of seat covers and aircraft maintenance.

