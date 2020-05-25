Stakeholders Seek Action On PIB, As NASS Moves To Amend Content Act

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO

Stakeholders in the petroleum industry have urged the federal government to present its preferred version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to the National Assembly for prompt legislative action.

This is just as the House of Representatives moved to amend the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020, sponsored by Hon. Ochiglegor Idagbo, was introduced for first reading at plenary.

The 8th National Assembly had passed a version of PIB, titled the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). But, the president declined assent to the draft law initiated to update the outdated Petroleum Act and replace its provisions with a more comprehensive and current legal framework that aligned with global standards.

Sequel to this, 9th Assembly has promised to pass a new PIB before the end of the year 2020. President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, gave the assurance while inaugurating chairmen and deputies of various standing committees of the Senate.

“Our petroleum industry is almost stagnant and for long needing profound reform. Our oil and gas-related committees are therefore expected to work hard to take the lead in our determination to reform this vital sector. It is the desire, indeed the design of this Senate that, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is passed before the end of 2020,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, also assured Nigerians that the 9th assembly would surmount the obstacles that have militated against passage of PIB.

“In this session, the House of Representatives will consider important legislation such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). I believe that we in this 9th Assembly are ideally suited to surmount the obstacles that have mitigated against passage of this essential reform legislation which is important if we are to properly address the structural, operational and policy challenges and inefficiencies in the Nigerian petroleum industry, and position the industry to best serve the interests of all the Nigerian people,” he said.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the petroleum sector have identified numerous benefit of an up-to-date regulation in the industry. While speaking during an online Advocacy Planning Workshop on the PIB, organised by Facility for Oil Sector Transparency and Reform in Nigeria (FOSTER), some experts opined that the new PIB should address regulations in the upstream and downstream sector at the same time create a middlestream sector for better effectiveness.

While speaking with particular reference to the downstream sector, an energy consultant, Mr Israel Aye, noted that the bedrock of the regulation of the downstream and petroleum product price control.

He said, “Note however, that the ‘removal’ of under recoveries is in line with the powers of the Minister (and his delegates) and in keeping with the Oil & Gas Policies. Meanwhile, until we change the law, the Minister may hardwire the removal of subsidies and formally replace it with the Price Modulation template [2015] assuring bulk importers that they can sell at cost reflective prices subject to price regulation mechanisms prescribed in the ‘regulation’.”

He added that in order to deregulate the downstream sector, there is need to amend or expunge S.6(1) of Petroleum Act as it is currently written.

He also suggested that the Upstream/Midstream sector should be redesigned to Focus on more domestic utilization and indigenous participation.

According to Aye, Energy consumption not extraction, is what fuels economies.

“Our oil and gas policies and laws should provide the framework to achieve that. Global challenges now impact locally, Nigeria’s oil and gas outlook must always anticipate trends and events in global landscape,”he said.