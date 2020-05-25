Traders Predict Oversubscription Of N150bn Sukuk Bond

By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos and CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Analysts and traders have predicted that the seven-year Sukuk Bond which opened last week and runs till June 2, 2020 would be oversubscribed based on improved liquidity in the financial market.

Last week, the debt office offered a N150 billion FGN Sukuk bond at a rental rate of 11.7 per cent which is payable half yearly. Although subscription is scheduled to close on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, traders say they expect an oversubscription due to elevated system liquidity at N1.2 trillion and the fact that the bond’s rental rate stands at a premium to the current FGN’s 2027 instrument at 10.7 per cent.

The FGN Sukuk 2020 is open to all categories of investors which include, retail investors. high net worth individuals, institutional investors such as commercial banks, insurance/takaful companies, pension fund administrators, asset managers, ethically inclined investors, Cooperative societies, Religious bodies as well as state investment companies.

Sukuk is also commonly referred to as Sharia compliant bonds and is developed as an alternative to conventional bonds. It provides an alternative long-term financing for key sectors such as infrastructure.

In a related development, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised N296.2 billion from Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds which was oversubscribed last week by over 300 per cent at the auction.

Investors offered N425.18 billion for the three bond auctions where the DMO had planned to raise N60 billion through the three-year, 15-year and 30-year instruments. Due to the high system liquidity level, the instruments recorded massive subscriptions.

DMO said that it had sold FGN bonds worth N296.20 billion at the primary market auction through the five-year, 12.75 per cent FGN April 2023 worth N30.07 billion, 15-year, 12.50 per cent FGN March 2035 paper worth N72.25 billon and 30-year, 12.98 per cent FGN March 2050 debt worth N53.74 billion.

Given the increased allotments, stop rates for most maturities rose marginally: stop rate for fivee-year and 30-year bonds rose to 9.20 per cent from nine per cent and 12.60 per cent from 12.50 per cent respectively; however, stop rate for 15-year bond fell to 11.70 per cent from 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the treasury bills secondary market, investors recorded gains as average yield moderated to settle at 2.14 per cent. Across all instruments, the 91-day note recorded the strongest buying interest with its yield dropping to 1.34 per cent. There was also buying interest in the 182 and 364 days assets respectively as their respective yield fell to 2.10 and 3.00 per cents respectively from the previous week’s close of 2.16 and 3.07 per cent.

This week, traders say they expect money market rates to trend lower especially as maturing Open Market Operation (OMO) instrument worth N305.7 billion is expected to hit the market, supporting high system liquidity.

The Open Buy Back (OBB) and Overnight (OVN) rates opened this week lower at 1.83 per cent and 2.33 per cent respectively, from 2.80 per cent and 3.40 per cent at the end of the previous week as system liquidity rose to 590.7 billion from 423.2 billion.

Despite the moderation in system liquidity to ₦497.3 billion on Wednesday, the OBB and OVN rates decreased to 1.67 per cent and 2.17 per cent respectively from 1.90 per cent and 2.30 per cent (on Tuesday).

On Thursday, the OBB and OVN rates trended lower to 1.42 per cent and 2.00 per cent respectively as system liquidity rose to 539.4 billion. Lastly, OBB and OVN rates jumped to close the week at 15.00 per cent and 15.63 per cent respectively while system liquidity increased to 567.3 billion.

TAJBank Appointed Receiver Agent For N150bn Sukuk Bond

Meanwhile, TAJBank, Nigeria’s non-interest financial institution has announced its appointment as receiver agent for the federal government’s N150 billion Sukuk Bond.

This will be the first time that the bank will be acting in the capacity of a receiving agent since its’ opening for operations and it provides an opportunity for all to invest safely and enjoy the attractive benefits of a Triple A rated ethical instrument.

The founder/chief operating officer TAJBank, Mr Hamid Joda, affirmed that “we are delighted to be appointed as a receiving bank for FGN Sukuk by the federal government. This investment platform is a safe and risk-free form of investment and offers a stable, tax free, and rental income stream.

“There are enormous benefits derived from regular Sukuk issuance programmes like these to the economy, as it will secure the much-needed capital to boost infrastructural development spanning several sectors such as health, transportation and much more.”

The chief marketing officer TAJBank, Mr Sherif Idi, also stated that “it is important to understand the principles which guide Sukuk. These principles are what make this platform so attractive to investors. One of such attractive features is that the holder has an undivided ownership right in a particular asset and as such is entitled to the return generated by that asset.”